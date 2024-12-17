wrestling / News

WWE News: More Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens SNME Highlights, Superstars Do the Netflix Tudum, Tito Santana Presents Match With The Undertaker From Barcelona

December 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Kevin Owens Cody Rhodes 12-13-24 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released more highlights for Kevin Owens vs. Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night’s Main Event:

– WWE Superstars did the Netflix “Tudum” chime in celebration of Raw moving to Netflix:

– WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana presented a rare match with The Undertaker from October 1991 in Barcelona, Spain. You can check out that WWE Vault match below:

