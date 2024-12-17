– WWE released more highlights for Kevin Owens vs. Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night’s Main Event:

– WWE Superstars did the Netflix “Tudum” chime in celebration of Raw moving to Netflix:

WWE Superstars do the Tudum. WWE RAW is coming to Netflix starting January 6 at 8 PM ET | 5 PM PT! pic.twitter.com/bsS4yq0AuQ — Netflix (@netflix) December 17, 2024

– WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana presented a rare match with The Undertaker from October 1991 in Barcelona, Spain. You can check out that WWE Vault match below: