WWE News: More Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens SNME Highlights, Superstars Do the Netflix Tudum, Tito Santana Presents Match With The Undertaker From Barcelona
December 17, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE released more highlights for Kevin Owens vs. Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night’s Main Event:
– WWE Superstars did the Netflix “Tudum” chime in celebration of Raw moving to Netflix:
WWE Superstars do the Tudum.
WWE RAW is coming to Netflix starting January 6 at 8 PM ET | 5 PM PT! pic.twitter.com/bsS4yq0AuQ
— Netflix (@netflix) December 17, 2024
– WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana presented a rare match with The Undertaker from October 1991 in Barcelona, Spain. You can check out that WWE Vault match below: