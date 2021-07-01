WWE News: More Content Added to Peacock, Top 5 Raw Moments for June, Full Hulk Hogan vs. Goldberg Match

– PWInsider reports that Peacock has added the following programs to the WWE content library on the service:

* The Legends of Wrestling panel series

* The Tegan Nox: Comeback documentary

* World-Class Championship Wrestling (only 1986)

* Eric Bischoff’s Top 10 Moments special

* AWA Super Sunday 1983 is now on Peacock

* The Jeff Hardy My Life, My Rules documentary

* The Top 10 Matches of 2019 special hosted by Paige

* The Legends with JBL interview series

– The WWE on USA Network YouTube channel released The Top 5 Raw Moments for June:

– WWE released the full match video for Hulk Hogan vs. Goldberg for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship from the July 6, 1998 edition of Nitro. You can watch the full match video below: