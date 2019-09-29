WWE News: More Details on NXT Watch Along Wednesday, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Make Charity Appearance, New Day Hype Smackdown

as released new details on their NXT “Watch Along Wednesday” that takes place this week. The latest announcement for the watch-along event reads:

NXT’s two-hour premiere on USA Network just got even bigger. You can watch this spectacular with your favorite WWE and NXT Superstars during a special edition of WWE Watch Along, which will stream live next Wednesday on WWE Network, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook during NXT, which features three championship matches. Former NXT standouts and WWE Superstars Ricochet and Apollo Crews headline the Watch Along coverage. NXT Superstars, including Kassius Ohno, Bianca Belair, Keith Lee, Jordan Myles, Rachael Evers, Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Rik Bugez, Jordan Omogbehin, Mansoor, Malcolm Bivens and Brendan Vink will also join the set throughout the night. For the full experience, tune in to WWE NXT, airing live next Wednesday on USA Network at 8/7 C with limited commercial interruption, then fire up Watch Along on the award-winning WWE Network, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

– Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins made an appearance with One Republic at a Global Citizen event to help end world poverty, as you can see by the tweets below:

Just a #GlobalCitizen, in the shape of my life, having the time of my life, getting ready for the fight of my life. Revenge is coming and the champ is looking good. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/BPXBu3vYTw — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 28, 2019

– The New Day have been busy promoting Smackdown’s move to FOX this week. You can see video of Big E. with WBC Welterweight champion Shawn Porter below, and Kofi Kingston being advertised for his previously-announced FOX and Friends appearance tomorrow: