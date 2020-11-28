wrestling / News

WWE News: More Indie Content Added to Network, Top 5 Raw World Title Changes

November 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Network - Flashback Friday Survivor Series, Top 10

– WWE announced new indie wrestling content that’s been added to the WWE Network. The new additions feature the following:

* The Best of NXT in PROGRESS Vol. 2
* EVOLVE 136
* ICW Fight Club 147
* wXw Grand Prix #2

– A new WWE Top 5 video showcased monumental world title changes on Raw. Here are the Top 5 picks:

5. The Miz (11/22/10)
4. Drew McIntyre (11/16/20)
3. Stone Cold Steve Austin (6/30/98)
2. Roman Reigns (12/14/15)
1. Mick Foley (1/4/99)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, WWE Network, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading