WWE News: More Indie Content Added to Network, Top 5 Raw World Title Changes
– WWE announced new indie wrestling content that’s been added to the WWE Network. The new additions feature the following:
* The Best of NXT in PROGRESS Vol. 2
* EVOLVE 136
* ICW Fight Club 147
* wXw Grand Prix #2
– A new WWE Top 5 video showcased monumental world title changes on Raw. Here are the Top 5 picks:
5. The Miz (11/22/10)
4. Drew McIntyre (11/16/20)
3. Stone Cold Steve Austin (6/30/98)
2. Roman Reigns (12/14/15)
1. Mick Foley (1/4/99)
