wrestling / News
WWE News: More Mid-South Wrestling Coming to WWE Network, New Alexa Bliss T-Shirt, John Cena On Cover Of Good Housekeeping
– WWE Network News reports that WWE is set to add more episodes of Mid-South Wrestling to the WWE Network on Monday as part of the October 2019 Classic Content drop.
– Alexa Bliss has a new “Oh My Goddess” t-shirt in the WWE Shop.
– John Cena is now on the cover of Good Housekeeping magazine, which promotes his upcoming film Playing With Fire.
He wrote: “#PlayingWithFire is a fun story backed by the image of some really incredible heroes. I got to meet one of those heroes and hear her story. Lori Byrd is one of those heroes and I hope you learn more about her in this month’s @goodhousemag”
#PlayingWithFire is a fun story backed by the image of some really incredible heroes. I got to meet one of those heroes and hear her story. Lori Byrd is one of those heroes and I hope you learn more about her in this month's @goodhousemag https://t.co/pbP8IRWgIJ #HometownHeroes pic.twitter.com/49uaGG7MvP
— John Cena (@JohnCena) October 16, 2019