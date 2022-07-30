wrestling / News
WWE News: More Names Backstage At Tonight’s Summerslam Event, Today’s Episode of The Bump, The Rock and Kevin Hart Roast Each Other
July 30, 2022 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Booker T, Jerry Lawler and Michelle McCool are all backstage at tonight’s WWE Summerslam event in Nashville. There have also been reports of several other Hall of Famers backstage, including The Undertaker and Sharmell.
– The Rock and Kevin Hart took turns roasting each other in a new video for Entertainment Tonight.
– The latest episode of WWE The Bump is now online, featuring Logan Paul, Bobby Lashley and Greg Miller.
