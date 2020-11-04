wrestling / News

WWE News: More Names Set For Next Week’s The Bump, Latest UpUpDownDown Uno

November 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE The Bump

– WWE has announced a couple more names to be guests on next week’s episode of The Bump. In addition to the previously-announced Lacey Evans, the show has announced The Godfather and Pete Dunne for next Wednesday’s show:

– The latest episode of UpUpDownDown Uno is online, as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Bump, UpUpDownDown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading