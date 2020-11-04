wrestling / News
WWE News: More Names Set For Next Week’s The Bump, Latest UpUpDownDown Uno
November 4, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has announced a couple more names to be guests on next week’s episode of The Bump. In addition to the previously-announced Lacey Evans, the show has announced The Godfather and Pete Dunne for next Wednesday’s show:
Also next week on #WWETheBump…
THE GODFATHER and @PeteDunneYxB!
(What would you name THAT tag team?) pic.twitter.com/AM6upW9wc0
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) November 4, 2020
– The latest episode of UpUpDownDown Uno is online, as you can see below:
