WWE News: More Photos Released for NXT Cage Fight Structure, Nikki Bella Shows Off Her Wine Room, New Total Bellas Preview Clip

– Earlier today, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared the first look at the Cage Fight structure being used for tonight’s NXT match between Timothy Thatcher and Matt Riddle. The NXT Twitter account revealed some more photos, which you can see below. The match will air later tonight on NXT on the USA Network. Kurt Angle will serve as the special guest referee.

– Nikki Bella shared a vlog where she and Brie Bella show off Nikki’s wine room. You can check out that video below.

– Also, the E! Network released a new Total Bellas preview clip where Nikki Bella is shocked to learn that Artem’s parents will be in France. That clip is available below.