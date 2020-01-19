WWE News: More Prime Time Wrestling Coming to Network Tomorrow, Top 10 Loudest Royal Rumble Pops

– WWE is set to add ten episodes of Prime Time Wrestling to the WWE Network on Monday. WWE Network News reports that the following episodes will be added to the network as part of the month’s Classic Content release:

* Prime Time Wrestling 07/31/1989 [Duration: 01:33:45]

Demolition defend the World Tag Team Championship against The Brain Busters in the featured match, courtesy of Saturday Night’s Main Event. The Ultimate Warrior and Andre the Giant appear on “The Brother Love Show” and much more. “The Bobby Heenan Show” continues with belly dancing, hypnotism and pigeons.

* Prime Time Wrestling 08/07/1989 [Duration: 01:29:10]

Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake battles “Macho Man” Randy Savage in the featured match, courtesy of Saturday Night’s Main Event. Bobby “The Brain” Heenan welcomes another eclectic group of guests to “The Bobby Heenan Show”.

* Prime Time Wrestling 08/14/1989 [Duration: 02:18:33]

It’s the countdown to SummerSlam on a special episode of Prime Time Wrestling. Get ready for the second edition of SummerSlam with the latest WWE action, including The Ultimate Warrior against Haku. “The Bobby Heenan Show” is preempted, but Bobby “The Brain” Heenan continues his war of words with “Rowdy” Roddy Piper.

* Prime Time Wrestling 08/21/1989 [Duration: 01:35:34]

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper lives up to his name “Hot Rod” as Bobby “The Brain” Heenan brings Intercontinental Champion “Ravishing” Rick Rude into the studio. Tito Santana battles Mr. Perfect in the featured match and much more in-ring action as SummerSlam approaches.

* Prime Time Wrestling 08/28/1989 [Duration: 01:33:21]

Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake battles Haku in the featured match. Plus, The Rockers, Big Boss Man, Honky Tonk Man, The Bushwhackers and more are in action.

* Prime Time Wrestling 09/04/1989 [Duration: 01:35:58]

In the aftermath of SummerSlam 1989, The Big Boss Man and Hercules compete in the main event. Additional in-ring action features The Bushwhackers, King Duggan, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake and many more. Tony Schiavone introduces a collection of fan favorite matches.

* Prime Time Wrestling 09/11/1989 [Duration: 01:35:40]

The Rockers face The Hart Foundation in the main event. “The Widow Maker” Barry Windham, Dusty Rhodes, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan and more in action. Koko B. Ware debuts a new song.

* Prime Time Wrestling 09/18/1989 [Duration: 01:36:02]

Gorilla Monsoon, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan and “Rowdy” Roddy Piper host exciting WWE action featuring The Ultimate Warrior, “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase and more. Jake “The Snake” Roberts appears on “The Brother Love Show”.

* Prime Time Wrestling 09/25/1989 [Duration: 01:27:48]

In studio, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper creates a mannequin mocking “Ravishing” Rick Rude. Hercules battles Akeem in the main event. Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, The Bushwhackers, Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Haku and more in action. “Mean” Gene Okerlund interviews WWE Tag Team Champions The Brain Busters.

* Prime Time Wrestling 10/02/1989 [Duration: 01:35:39]

Randy Savage becomes the “Macho King” at his coronation as “King of WWE”. “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, The Widow Maker, Demolition and more compete in the ring. Hercules faces Mr. Perfect. The Brain Busters take on The Bushwhackers.

