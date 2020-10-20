wrestling / News
WWE News: More Raw Video Highlights, Full Randy Orton vs. Sheamus HIAC Match
October 20, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released more video highlights and clips for last night’s Raw. You can view those clips below.
– WWE released the full Hell in a Hell match video for Randy Orton vs. Sheamus from the 2010 event. You can watch the full match below:
