WWE News: Beth Phoenix Set for The Bump This Week, More Raw Video Highlights, Stock Update
July 14, 2020
– WWE has announced that Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix will be a guest on The Bump this week. You can check out a new preview for this week’s show below.
#WomensEvolution Week continues this Wednesday on #WWETheBump with @WWE Hall of Famer, 4-time Champ…#TheGlamazon @TheBethPhoenix!
We are STOKED!
🌳🌱😜 pic.twitter.com/64jzu7eeR0
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 14, 2020
– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s Raw. You can check out those clips below.
– WWE’s stock price opened up today at $44.67 per share. As of writing this, the stock price is currently at $44.60 per share.
