WWE News: Beth Phoenix Set for The Bump This Week, More Raw Video Highlights, Stock Update

July 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE has announced that Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix will be a guest on The Bump this week. You can check out a new preview for this week’s show below.

– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s Raw. You can check out those clips below.











– WWE’s stock price opened up today at $44.67 per share. As of writing this, the stock price is currently at $44.60 per share.

