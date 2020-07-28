wrestling / News
WWE News: More Raw Video Highlights, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods Play Tekken 7, Murphy ‘Disciple’ Entrance Theme
July 28, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released more video highlights and clips for last night’s Raw. You can view those clips below.
– WWE released Murphy’s “Disciple” entrance them. You can listen to his entrance theme song below.
– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video where he and Kofi Kingston play against each other in Tekken 7. That video is available in the player below.
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Says Another WWE Saudi Arabia Event in 2020 Is Possible, Triple H On If AEW Is Taking WWE Market Share
- Dolph Ziggler On Why He Never Left WWE After Considering It Several Times
- Bret Hart Said He Had Several Stalkers During His Time In WCW
- More Updates On Retromania: No Career Mode, No Customization Options, More