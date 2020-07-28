wrestling / News

WWE News: More Raw Video Highlights, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods Play Tekken 7, Murphy ‘Disciple’ Entrance Theme

July 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sasha Banks and Bayley WWE Raw

– WWE released more video highlights and clips for last night’s Raw. You can view those clips below.









– WWE released Murphy’s “Disciple” entrance them. You can listen to his entrance theme song below.

– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video where he and Kofi Kingston play against each other in Tekken 7. That video is available in the player below.

