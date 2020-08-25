WWE News: More Raw Video Highlights, Drew McIntyre Looks Back at First WrestleMania in WWE 24 Clip, Stock Price Update

– WWE released more video highlights and clips for last night’s Raw and Raw Talk. You can check out those highlights and clips below.









































– WWE released a WWE 24 clip where Drew McIntyre looks back at his first WrestleMania, which was WrestleMania 26 in 2010. McIntyre competed in the Money in the Bank Ladder match at that event. That clip is available below.

– For a WWE stock update, the stock price opened up today at $44.71 per share. Since that time, it’s dropped slightly to $44.38 per share.