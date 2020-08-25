wrestling / News
WWE News: More Raw Video Highlights, Drew McIntyre Looks Back at First WrestleMania in WWE 24 Clip, Stock Price Update
August 25, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released more video highlights and clips for last night’s Raw and Raw Talk. You can check out those highlights and clips below.
– WWE released a WWE 24 clip where Drew McIntyre looks back at his first WrestleMania, which was WrestleMania 26 in 2010. McIntyre competed in the Money in the Bank Ladder match at that event. That clip is available below.
– For a WWE stock update, the stock price opened up today at $44.71 per share. Since that time, it’s dropped slightly to $44.38 per share.
More Trending Stories
- Roman Reigns Responds to Randy Orton Taking Shot At Him, Tells Orton To ‘Get His Numbers Up’, Orton Compares Reigns to Horse
- Randy Orton & Drew Mcintyre Did Not Blade Last Night, Match Praised Backstage
- Adam Cole and Pat McAfee Did Not Plan Their NXT Takeover Match In Advance
- More On Talking Smack Host Situation, Heated Segment Between The Miz and Big E