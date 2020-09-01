wrestling / News

WWE News: More Raw Video Highlights, Lacey Evans Receives Some Custom Artwork, James Iglehart on UUDD

September 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jessamyn Duke Billie Kay WWE Raw Underground

– WWE released additional video highlights for last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Those highlights and clips are viewable below:
















– WWE Superstar Lacey Evans shared a video where she unboxed a custom art portrait she plans to hang in her “Limitless Lady Lounge.” That video clip can be viewed here:

– Stage actor James Iglehart appeared on UpUpDownDown this week with Xavier Woods. That video is available in the player below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Lacey Evans, RAW, UpUpDownDown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading