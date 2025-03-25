– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s Raw in Glasgow, Scotland:

– NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King was the guest on this week’s No-Contest Wrestling:

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King joins O’Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson on the ‘No-Contest Wrestling’ podcast where he discusses his ascension as a 2nd generation wrestler and son of legend Brian Pillman. Lexis talks about his childhood, how his Aunt Linda was a pivotal force in his life, what prompted his decision to become a wrestler after graduating college and how advice and guidance from superstars Stone Cold Steve Austin, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena influenced his career decisions. Lexis King also explains how he came up with his wrestling character name and look, reveals his top 5 cars of all-time and his favorite video games, and of course, he picks his “bar fight” crew.

Plus, TJ blows O’Shea’s mind with his fan theory about what might happen at WrestleMania 41in the Triple Threat fight between Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins.