WWE News: More Shows Added to Peacock, ThunderDome Fan Registration Open for SmackDown, Latest NXT Preview Video

– PWInsider reports that the following programs have been added to the WWE content library on Peacock:

* The Adrian Street: Imagine What I Can Do to You documentary

* The DX Confidential special panel

* Finn Balor: The Demon Revealed Documentary

* A Future WWE: The FCW Story documentary

* The NXT Worlds Collide specials

* Straight to the Source with Corey Graves interview show

* WWE Too Hot for TV series with Jerry Springer

– Virtual fan registration is now open for this week’s edition of SmackDown. You can check out the details by clicking on the link in the embedded tweet below:

Join fans from around the world live on TV! Register now for your virtual seat in the #WWEThunderDome on #SmackDown! https://t.co/DJkxo7oaos pic.twitter.com/SDag0yM2T7 — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2021

– Another NXT preview video is available for tonight’s show, featuring MSK having face to face with Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher: