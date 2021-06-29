wrestling / News
WWE News: More Shows Added to Peacock, ThunderDome Fan Registration Open for SmackDown, Latest NXT Preview Video
– PWInsider reports that the following programs have been added to the WWE content library on Peacock:
* The Adrian Street: Imagine What I Can Do to You documentary
* The DX Confidential special panel
* Finn Balor: The Demon Revealed Documentary
* A Future WWE: The FCW Story documentary
* The NXT Worlds Collide specials
* Straight to the Source with Corey Graves interview show
* WWE Too Hot for TV series with Jerry Springer
– Virtual fan registration is now open for this week’s edition of SmackDown. You can check out the details by clicking on the link in the embedded tweet below:
Join fans from around the world live on TV! Register now for your virtual seat in the #WWEThunderDome on #SmackDown! https://t.co/DJkxo7oaos pic.twitter.com/SDag0yM2T7
— WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2021
– Another NXT preview video is available for tonight’s show, featuring MSK having face to face with Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher: