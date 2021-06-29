wrestling / News

WWE News: More Shows Added to Peacock, ThunderDome Fan Registration Open for SmackDown, Latest NXT Preview Video

June 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Network Peacock

PWInsider reports that the following programs have been added to the WWE content library on Peacock:

* The Adrian Street: Imagine What I Can Do to You documentary
* The DX Confidential special panel
* Finn Balor: The Demon Revealed Documentary
* A Future WWE: The FCW Story documentary
* The NXT Worlds Collide specials
* Straight to the Source with Corey Graves interview show
* WWE Too Hot for TV series with Jerry Springer

– Virtual fan registration is now open for this week’s edition of SmackDown. You can check out the details by clicking on the link in the embedded tweet below:

– Another NXT preview video is available for tonight’s show, featuring MSK having face to face with Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher:

NXT, Peacock, WWE, WWE Thunderdome, Jeffrey Harris

