wrestling / News

WWE News: More SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights, Preview Spot for Monday’s Raw

October 31, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bianca Belair WWE Smackdown

– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX and 205 Live on the WWE Network. You can view those clips below:











– WWE released a new preview clip for next week’s episode of Raw, showcasing The Fiend targeting WWE World champion Randy Orton. That preview clip is available below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading