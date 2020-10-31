wrestling / News
WWE News: More SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights, Preview Spot for Monday’s Raw
October 31, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX and 205 Live on the WWE Network. You can view those clips below:
– WWE released a new preview clip for next week’s episode of Raw, showcasing The Fiend targeting WWE World champion Randy Orton. That preview clip is available below:
More Trending Stories
- Note On WWE’s Interest In Thunder Rosa, Her Current Status With NWA
- WWE Superstars Reportedly Tried To Get Vince McMahon To Change His Mind On Twitch Account Shut Down
- Note on Who Came Up With Idea for Recent AEW Dynamite Musical Number With Chris Jericho & MJF
- Bret Hart Comments On Who Has The Worst Sharpshooter In Wrestling