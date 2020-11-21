WWE News: More SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights, WWE Now Previews Survivor Series

– WWE released some additional video highlights for last night’s episodes of SmackDown and 205 Live. You can view those clips below:



















– WWE Now released a new video today previewing Sunday’s Survivor Series event. The card will feature World champion Drew McIntyre facing Universal Roman Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion match. Survivor Series is slated for Nov. 22 and will be broadcast live on the WWE Network. That video is available in the player below: