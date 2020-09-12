wrestling / News
WWE News: More SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights, Asuka Eats Some Crab, Dakota Kai Joins Superstar Savepoint
September 12, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s episodes of SmackDown and 205 Live. You can check out those clips in the player below:
#EverRise won their match AND served some humble 🥧 to #LegadoDelFantasma! What a night! #205Live pic.twitter.com/TutPlou3y4
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) September 12, 2020
– In her latest vlog, WWE Raw women’s champion Asuka eats some fresh crab. You can check out that video below:
– NXT Superstar Dakota Kai joined Superstar Savepoint on UpUpDownDown this week, which you can see below:
More Trending Stories
- More WWE Cuts Reportedly Made, Live Events Department Considered To Be ‘In Shambles’
- Arn Anderson Discusses Sting’s Injury At Night Of Champions 2015, Seth Rollins Using The Buckle Bomb, Who Decides To Stop A Match If A Wrestler Is Injured
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In on Roman Reigns’ Heel Turn, Wishes It Had Happened With a Live Audience
- Bruce Prichard On Difficulties Of Watching The Rock vs. Mankind ‘I Quit’ Match, If There Was Malicious Intent, Foley Not Remembering Thumbtacks Spot