wrestling / News
WWE News: More Smackdown Video Highlights, Keith Lee’s Top 5 NXT Wins, New Day Shirt Highlights 8-Time Champs
July 11, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s episode of Smackdown. You can check out those clips below.
– WWE released a new NXT Top 5 video today featuring Keith Lee’s Top 5 Biggest NXT Wins. You can check out that video below.
– WWE Shop released a new “World-Famous 8-Time Champs” shirt for The New Day. You can check out an image of that new shirt below.
#FeelThePower Get the all new #NewDay Tee! Available now at #WWEShop! #WWEhttps://t.co/pRpnWDdaxm pic.twitter.com/7OHjkIC94Y
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) July 11, 2020
More Trending Stories
- AJ Styles Calls Paul Heyman A ‘Liar’, Addresses If His Move from RAW to Smackdown Had Anything To Do With Bullying
- Brian Pillman Jr Reportedly Tried To Get Out Of MLW Contract
- List of Talent Who Haven’t Been At WWE Taping Since COVID-19 Outbreak, WWE Hasn’t Mentioned Virus In Memos
- FTR Discusses Getting Heat in AEW For Going On Jim Cornette’s Podcast, Difference Between Tony Khan & Vince McMahon, What Vince Apologized To Them For