WWE News: More Smackdown Video Highlights, Keith Lee’s Top 5 NXT Wins, New Day Shirt Highlights 8-Time Champs

July 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jeff Hardy The Miz WWE Smackdown

– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s episode of Smackdown. You can check out those clips below.





– WWE released a new NXT Top 5 video today featuring Keith Lee’s Top 5 Biggest NXT Wins. You can check out that video below.

– WWE Shop released a new “World-Famous 8-Time Champs” shirt for The New Day. You can check out an image of that new shirt below.

