WWE News: More SmackDown Video Highlights, The Bump Celebrates First Anniversary
– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s episode of SmackDown, which you can see below:
– Yesterday, the hosts of WWE’s The Bump commented on the show’s one-year anniversary since its debut. You can see the comments from Kayla Braxton, Evan Mack, Matt Camp, and more below:
A whole 365 days ago, I hosted episode 1 of @WWETheBump – due to what’s happening in the world, a majority of the year was spent away from my team, but we kept cranking out the best content for all of you. I love this show and am pretty darn lucky to be a part of it. pic.twitter.com/Z2dFVmdSAb
— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) October 2, 2020
Today is @WWETheBump’s 1st birthday. It’s been the best. A massive thank you to everyone who’s helped make the show what it is – cast, crew, guys in the truck – appreciate y’all.
Being a part of @WWE TV was my boyhood dream. This show made that happen… so let’s go chase more. pic.twitter.com/ddIjasaW23
— Ryan Pappolla (@BodieIsRyan) October 2, 2020
Amazingly, we have a year of @WWETheBump in the books as of today.
I’m not sure anything quite encapsulates the beautiful chaos of our show like the #RoyalRumble episode.
P.S. – You still owe us a new sign for OUR studio, @AustinCreedWins. pic.twitter.com/ciduychU1M
— Matt Camp (@TheMattCamp) October 2, 2020
One year in with the fam @WWETheBump so many moments! However, my favorite is when @WWESheamus and @MakeAWish came together for a young SUPERSTAR IZZY 🥰 #makeawish #wwe pic.twitter.com/s0omjexCCB
— Evan T. Mack (@evantmack) October 2, 2020
Happy one year @WWETheBump! My favorite moment so far has to be the return of my good friend @TheRealMorrison to @WWE on The Bump! Can’t wait to make more memories…and break more news 🎉
— McKenzie Mitchell (@mckenzienmitch) October 2, 2020
Best 3️⃣6️⃣5️⃣ days ever.
Happy birthday to us 🥳 and 𝓽𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓴 𝔂𝓸𝓾 for being part of our #WWETheBump family!@KaylaBraxtonWWE @BodieIsRyan @evantmack @mckenzienmitch @TheMattCamp pic.twitter.com/7Vi2OKGBPm
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) October 2, 2020
