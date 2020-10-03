wrestling / News

WWE News: More SmackDown Video Highlights, The Bump Celebrates First Anniversary

October 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jey Uso Smackdown WWE

– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s episode of SmackDown, which you can see below:
















– Yesterday, the hosts of WWE’s The Bump commented on the show’s one-year anniversary since its debut. You can see the comments from Kayla Braxton, Evan Mack, Matt Camp, and more below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading