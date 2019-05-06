WWE News: More Stars Announced For Samu Benefit Show, Video of Paige on The Real

– More talent, both WWE and otherwise, has been announced for the WXW benefit show for Samu Anoa’i. The show, which was announced last month to aid the WWE alumnus, will feature Samoa Joe, Michael Hayes, Kassius Ohno, Billy Kidman, Shawn Bennett, Tommy Dreamer, Gene Snitsky, The Tonga Kid, Manu, Afa and more.

The show takes place on May 29th in Allentown, Pennsylvania and is raising money to help Sami afford a liver transplant. You can find out more here.

– Daytime talk show The Real shared the following video of Paige appearing on today’s episode promoting the home video release of Fighting with My Family. In the clip, Paige says that the characters of her family in the film were actually toned down from the real thing.

Paige notes that writer/director Stephen Merchant told her that in terms of her family, all he had to do was follow them around with a notepad and write down everything they said “and that that the script pretty much wrote itself.”