WWE News: More Stars Cosplay As Undertaker, Taker’s Creepiest Druid Moments, Toni Storm on Transition to NXT
November 12, 2020
– Zelina Vega isn’t the only person cosplaying as The Undertaker, as WWE has posted a gallery of WWE stars dressing as the Deadman. WWE.com has posted a gallery of Jeff Hardy, Alexa Bliss, Shinsuke Nakamura, and more in Taker cosplay; you can see it at the link.
– The company also posted their latest Playlist of Taker’s creepiest druid moments:
– Toni Storm discussed her transition from NXT UK to nxt in a new video:
