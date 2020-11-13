wrestling / News

WWE News: More Stars Cosplay As Undertaker, Taker’s Creepiest Druid Moments, Toni Storm on Transition to NXT

November 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jeff Hardy The Undertaker

– Zelina Vega isn’t the only person cosplaying as The Undertaker, as WWE has posted a gallery of WWE stars dressing as the Deadman. WWE.com has posted a gallery of Jeff Hardy, Alexa Bliss, Shinsuke Nakamura, and more in Taker cosplay; you can see it at the link.

– The company also posted their latest Playlist of Taker’s creepiest druid moments:

– Toni Storm discussed her transition from NXT UK to nxt in a new video:

