WWE News: More Stars Praise Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins at Tokyo Show, Wesley Blake Talks Hometown Return
– The match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins at Friday’s Tokyo live event is continuing to earn praise from WWE stars and alums. After Becky Lynch praised the match earlier, Tyson Kidd, Ricochet and Fit Finley reacted to the match on Twitter:
Just watched @WWERollins and @ShinsukeN tear it down in Japan 👀 🤼♂️
Wow!#WWETokyo
— TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) June 28, 2019
I just watched @WWERollins and @ShinsukeN wrestle each other, it was awesome. I wanted to join in. Wrestling at its best guys, thank-you!
— Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) June 28, 2019
Yo! @ShinsukeN and @WWERollins just had a freaking WrestleMania caliber match!! #MechaSugoi
— The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) June 28, 2019
– The latest WWE Performance Center video features Wesley Blake of The Forgotten Sons coming home for a NXT event in San Antonio, Texas and visiting his old high school:
