WWE News: More Stars Praise Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins at Tokyo Show, Wesley Blake Talks Hometown Return

June 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shinsuke Nakamura WrestleMania 34

– The match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins at Friday’s Tokyo live event is continuing to earn praise from WWE stars and alums. After Becky Lynch praised the match earlier, Tyson Kidd, Ricochet and Fit Finley reacted to the match on Twitter:

– The latest WWE Performance Center video features Wesley Blake of The Forgotten Sons coming home for a NXT event in San Antonio, Texas and visiting his old high school:

