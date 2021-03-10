WWE News: More Superstars Congratulate Molly Holly on HOF Induction, Edge’s Top 10 Most Devastating Spears, Top 5 Greatest NXT Championship Matches

– As noted, WWE announced Molly Holly for her Class of 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction. More Superstars and WWE alums have come out to congratulate her on the milestone. They include Shane Helms, Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, Natalya, Nikki Cross, Bayley, Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, and more. You can view their tweets below.

Helms wrote on Twitter, “He wrote, “Thank you @wwe and @WWETheBump for giving me the honor of breaking this morning’s news. I tried my best not to cry, I failed in spectacular fashion. Congrats Mighty Molly Holly! You deserve this so much!”

Trish Stratus tweeted, “So so happy about this wonderful news for my beautiful and talented friend #MollyHolly! She has given so much to this business and personally, she was a huge part of helping me transition into a fighting champion that could be taken seriously. Love and appreciate her so much!”

Thank you @wwe and @WWETheBump for giving me the honor of breaking this morning’s news. I tried my best not to cry, I failed in spectacular fashion. 😁🤷🏻‍♂️ Congrats Mighty Molly Holly! You deserve this so much! — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) March 10, 2021

So so happy about this wonderful news for my beautiful and talented friend #MollyHolly! She has given so much to this business and personally, she was a huge part of helping me transition into a fighting champion that could be taken seriously. Love and appreciate her so much! https://t.co/JYQRNiURwn — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) March 10, 2021

Congrats to Molly. Could not happen to a nicer person.Seriously she is the nicest person. https://t.co/GmIG2o1uhX — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 10, 2021

When I think of Molly Holly, I think of a woman who lifted up other women while blazing her own incredible path. Beautiful inside and out… congratulations Molly Holly on your @wwe Hall Of Fame induction. YOU DESERVE IT—— pic.twitter.com/Y8ocbuNyOY — Natalie K. Neidhart (@NatbyNature) March 10, 2021

It’s about bloody time! Congratulations Molly Holly, it’s absolutely deserved 🥰🥰 https://t.co/7YHKmdaRAi — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) March 10, 2021

💖❤️💖❤️💖❤️💖❤️💖❤️💖❤️💖❤️💖❤️💖❤️💖❤️💖❤️💖❤️🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 Yes. 💯. I love this. I remember first seeing her in matches on Sunday Night Heat on channel 4 and I loved her! Then I got to meet and work with her and she was such a sweetheart ☺️ https://t.co/wsgKOl8xgV — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) March 10, 2021

THIS MAKES ME VERY HAPPY https://t.co/IGiV34DFQU — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 10, 2021

Guys I can't even tell you how happy this makes me!!! Everyone. Literally EVERYONE loves Nora #MollyHolly …selfless, trail blazer, advocate for others, ring general, one of the best human beings I've ever known…and now FINALLY a #WWEHallOfFamer — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) March 10, 2021

– WWE Top 10 showcased Edge’s Top 10 Most Devastating Spears:

– NXT Top 5 showcased the Top 5 Greatest NXT Championship Matches, which you can view below: