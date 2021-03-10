wrestling / News

WWE News: More Superstars Congratulate Molly Holly on HOF Induction, Edge’s Top 10 Most Devastating Spears, Top 5 Greatest NXT Championship Matches

March 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As noted, WWE announced Molly Holly for her Class of 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction. More Superstars and WWE alums have come out to congratulate her on the milestone. They include Shane Helms, Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, Natalya, Nikki Cross, Bayley, Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, and more. You can view their tweets below.

Helms wrote on Twitter, “He wrote, “Thank you @wwe and @WWETheBump for giving me the honor of breaking this morning’s news. I tried my best not to cry, I failed in spectacular fashion. Congrats Mighty Molly Holly! You deserve this so much!”

Trish Stratus tweeted, “So so happy about this wonderful news for my beautiful and talented friend #MollyHolly! She has given so much to this business and personally, she was a huge part of helping me transition into a fighting champion that could be taken seriously. Love and appreciate her so much!”

– WWE Top 10 showcased Edge’s Top 10 Most Devastating Spears:

– NXT Top 5 showcased the Top 5 Greatest NXT Championship Matches, which you can view below:

