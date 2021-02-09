wrestling / News
WWE News: More Superstars React to Interest From Bow Wow in WWE, New Bad Bunny Shirts Released
– As previously reported, WWE.com did an article on hip-hop star Bow Wow having a Twitter feud with WWE Superstars T-Bar and Mace of Retribution. Also, a number of other WWE Superstars have commented on the Twitter spat, and WWE appeared to be teasing Bow Wow having a match in WWE at some point soon. You can view some additional tweets of Bow Wow interacting with Ricochet, John Morrison, and more about his WWE hopes below:
Thats more like it! Say it with your chest out 💪 😂 https://t.co/oSeqSY7i1I
— Bow Wow (@smoss) February 9, 2021
Hey man i hear ya 👂 https://t.co/YFJH9zQ4OE
— Bow Wow (@smoss) February 9, 2021
Been had the title …. Its time! @WWE #futurechamp pic.twitter.com/sfa9HGiS1h
— Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021
Gonna need more than these to beat me partna! pic.twitter.com/AerdA9NqwP
— Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) February 8, 2021
We got a bunny problem right now (@sanbenito) maybe you could help?? 😎 https://t.co/NBy1VTAFEv
— John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) February 9, 2021
No problem! Easy money #wwe https://t.co/3dsGEk8Ntq
— Bow Wow (@smoss) February 9, 2021
Only thing missing on #WWERaw tonight is @smoss 🐕🐶
— incomparable (@swerveconfident) February 9, 2021
YOOOOOOOO bring the gawd over to the CWC!!! LEGGO https://t.co/CQmsyjvtMU
— incomparable (@swerveconfident) February 8, 2021
— Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) February 8, 2021
– With the initial run of limited edition WWE Bad Bunny merchandise selling out for the Royal Rumble, WWE Shop has released some new limited edition WWE-themed shirts for the rapper. You can check those out below.
@sanbenito jumped into the hearts of the #WWE Universe at #RoyalRumble. Now he's making a splash with new tees available now at #WWEShop! #BadBunnyhttps://t.co/Av9emGnbZ3 pic.twitter.com/Qk0T38Xvvm
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) February 9, 2021
