WWE News: More Superstars React to Interest From Bow Wow in WWE, New Bad Bunny Shirts Released

February 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bow Wow

As previously reported, WWE.com did an article on hip-hop star Bow Wow having a Twitter feud with WWE Superstars T-Bar and Mace of Retribution. Also, a number of other WWE Superstars have commented on the Twitter spat, and WWE appeared to be teasing Bow Wow having a match in WWE at some point soon. You can view some additional tweets of Bow Wow interacting with Ricochet, John Morrison, and more about his WWE hopes below:

– With the initial run of limited edition WWE Bad Bunny merchandise selling out for the Royal Rumble, WWE Shop has released some new limited edition WWE-themed shirts for the rapper. You can check those out below.

