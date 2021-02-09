WWE News: More Superstars React to Interest From Bow Wow in WWE, New Bad Bunny Shirts Released

– As previously reported, WWE.com did an article on hip-hop star Bow Wow having a Twitter feud with WWE Superstars T-Bar and Mace of Retribution. Also, a number of other WWE Superstars have commented on the Twitter spat, and WWE appeared to be teasing Bow Wow having a match in WWE at some point soon. You can view some additional tweets of Bow Wow interacting with Ricochet, John Morrison, and more about his WWE hopes below:

Thats more like it! Say it with your chest out 💪 😂 https://t.co/oSeqSY7i1I — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 9, 2021

Hey man i hear ya 👂 https://t.co/YFJH9zQ4OE — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 9, 2021

Gonna need more than these to beat me partna! pic.twitter.com/AerdA9NqwP — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) February 8, 2021

We got a bunny problem right now (@sanbenito) maybe you could help?? 😎 https://t.co/NBy1VTAFEv — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) February 9, 2021

YOOOOOOOO bring the gawd over to the CWC!!! LEGGO https://t.co/CQmsyjvtMU — incomparable (@swerveconfident) February 8, 2021

– With the initial run of limited edition WWE Bad Bunny merchandise selling out for the Royal Rumble, WWE Shop has released some new limited edition WWE-themed shirts for the rapper. You can check those out below.