WWE News: Most Gigantic Victories of Yokozuna, Mike Rome Joins Superstar Savepoint on UUDD, Best of NXT in PROGRESS Preview Clip

– In honor of the late WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna, whose birthday was yesterday, WWE released a new Playlist compilation showcasing his Most Gigantic Victories. You can check out that WWE Playlist release for Yokozuna below.

– WWE announcer Mike Rome joined a gameplay session on Superstar Savepoint for UpUpDownDown that was released today. You can view that video below:

– As previously reported, the Best of NXT in Progress Vol. 1 compilation was released today on the Network streaming service. You can check out a preview clip from the compilation, featuring Adam Cole and Roderick Strong teaming up against Aleister Black. That video is available in the player below: