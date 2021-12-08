wrestling / News
WWE News: Most Played WWE Theme Songs of 2021, NXT 2.0 Highlights, This Week’s Episode of The Bump
December 8, 2021
– WWE has revealed a list of the most played theme songs of 2021, with Roman Reigns’ new theme at the top. It includes:
1. Head of The Table – Roman Reigns
2. No More Words – Jeff Hardy
3. Visionary – Seth Rollins
4. Talk To Me – Remix for RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro
5. The Rising Sun – Shinsuke Nakamura featuring Rick Boogs
– Here are highlights for last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0:
– This week’s episode of The Bump is online, featuring Dolph Ziggler, Natalya and Titus O’Neil.
