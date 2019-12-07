WWE News: Matchups Changed and Added for MSG Return, Lineup for Cincinnati Card on 12/26, Note on Indie Wrestlers on Smackdown and 205 Live

– The Madison Square Garden has announced some new matchups for the upcoming WWE Holiday Tour event on December 26.

* Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

* Cage Match for Women’s Tag Titles: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

* US Title Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade

* Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles

* No Holds Barred Match: Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley

Earlier, it was advertised that Erick Rowan would face Seth Rollins. So, it looks like plans have changed based on the ongoing storyline on the Raw brand between Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins.

– Additionally, the Heritage Bank Center announced the following matchups for the WWE live event at the venue on December 26 in Cincinnati, Ohio:

* Triple Threat Match for the Universal Title: The Fiend Bray Wyatt (c) vs. The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan

* Street Fight: Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

* Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Lacey Evans vs. Bayley

Additionally, upcoming WWE live events on December 27, 28, and 29 in Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Hershey have identical lineups as the MSG card, save for the women’s tag team title match being advertised as a Texas Tornado Match (via PWInsider).

The live event on December 28 in Toronto looks identical to the Cincinnati, except Reigns vs. Corbin is now a Steel Cage Match. And then the Lacey Evans vs. Bayley match has Alexa Bliss as the special guest referee.

– During last night’s 205 Live, Tony Nese defeated indie talent Trent Newman. Trent Newman was actually indie wrestling talent Tracer X (via WrestlingInc.com). He’s previously appeared on 205 Live, losing in August 2018 to Hideo Itami. You can check out some highlights from his match from last night below.

– Earlier on Smackdown, Lacey Evans defeated Haley Jones. Haley Jones is actually “The Ringmaster” Hazel. She previously trained at the Jacobs-Prichard Wrestling Academy that’s owned by Kane and Dr. Tom Prichard. WrestlingInc.com reports that she graduated from the school earlier this week. You can check out some footage from the matchup below.