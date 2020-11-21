WWE News: Murphy Calls Himself The ‘Messiah Slayer’, Natalya On Joining Team Smackdown, The Street Profits On Fighting The New Day

– After his victory over Seth Rollins on last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Murphy spoke with WWE about how good the win felt.

He said: “See Seth preys on the weak. Seth picked me up when I was down. When I was at my weakest. He kept me around, so I had his back. Tonight, the Mysterios had mine. See, Seth, has this image of the greater good when the greater good is standing right beside me. I think, finally, we can put an end to this Messiah – disciple because tonight, [I am] the Messiah slayer.”

– Natalya also spoke with WWE after qualifying to be a part of Team Smackdown at Survivor Series last night.

– Finally, The Street Profits admitted they were the underdogs against the New Day at tomorrow’s event.