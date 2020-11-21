wrestling / News
WWE News: Murphy Calls Himself The ‘Messiah Slayer’, Natalya On Joining Team Smackdown, The Street Profits On Fighting The New Day
– After his victory over Seth Rollins on last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Murphy spoke with WWE about how good the win felt.
He said: “See Seth preys on the weak. Seth picked me up when I was down. When I was at my weakest. He kept me around, so I had his back. Tonight, the Mysterios had mine. See, Seth, has this image of the greater good when the greater good is standing right beside me. I think, finally, we can put an end to this Messiah – disciple because tonight, [I am] the Messiah slayer.”
– Natalya also spoke with WWE after qualifying to be a part of Team Smackdown at Survivor Series last night.
"I'm smart, I'm sexy, I'm funny, I'm rich and… I'm also the BEST OF ALL TIME!" 👀#SurvivorSeries #TeamSmackDown #BOAT @NatbyNature pic.twitter.com/IvUA0VLcUK
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 21, 2020
– Finally, The Street Profits admitted they were the underdogs against the New Day at tomorrow’s event.
"New Day… It's on, fam."
The #StreetProfits want the smoke THIS SUNDAY at #SurvivorSeries! @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins pic.twitter.com/cbljIcOiiT
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 21, 2020
