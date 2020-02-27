wrestling / News

WWE News: Murphy Says He ‘Sacrificed’ His Name, WWE Now On Undertaker Being in Saudi Arabia

February 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Murphy has commented on why his first name was dropped, saying he did it as a sacrifice. Murphy responded to Montez Ford’s comment on Raw that Murphy was hit so hard that he lost his first name, saying:

– The latest WWE Now has Nathalie Mamo discussing the rumors about the Undertaker after he was spotted in Saudi Arabia where tomorrow’s Super ShowDown will take place:

