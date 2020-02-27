wrestling / News
WWE News: Murphy Says He ‘Sacrificed’ His Name, WWE Now On Undertaker Being in Saudi Arabia
February 26, 2020 | Posted by
– Murphy has commented on why his first name was dropped, saying he did it as a sacrifice. Murphy responded to Montez Ford’s comment on Raw that Murphy was hit so hard that he lost his first name, saying:
Words of a Moron! – I sacrificed my name for the greater good! Our names are carved into history.. the right side of history! Phase 1: complete!.. Phase 2: Retain! pic.twitter.com/0zM83j2ZJO
— “The Disciple” Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) February 26, 2020
– The latest WWE Now has Nathalie Mamo discussing the rumors about the Undertaker after he was spotted in Saudi Arabia where tomorrow’s Super ShowDown will take place:
