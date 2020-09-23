WWE News: Mustafa Ali and Ricochet Hype Main Event Rematch, Timeline Preview Clip Showcases Triple H vs. Seth Rollins, Best of Virtual Meet & Greets

– WWE Superstars Mustafa Ali and Ricochet hyped up their upcoming rematch for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event on Twitter. They previously faced each other on the show on September 3, which saw Ricochet win the match.

Mustafa Ali tweeted, “Run it back. This Thursday. #WWEMainEvent on @hulu.” Later, Ricochet tweeted in response, “My pleasure, old friend.” You can view their exchange below.

– WWE released a preview clip for the new episode of WWE Timeline, “Meet Your Destroyer,” showcasing Triple H betraying Seth Rollins. That clip is available below. The new episode is now available on the Free Version of the WWE Network.

– WWE released a video showing the best of some Meet & Greets between fans of the WWE Universe and the Superstars. You can check out that video below.