WWE News: Mustafa Ali Brings Sick Fan to Money in the Bank, Carmella & AJ Styles Play Arcade Games
– Mustafa Ali invited a young fan in a fight with brain cancer to Money in the Bank last weekend. You can see Ali’s post about the gesture below via his Instagram account:
Do what you can while you can. Meet my friend Landon. He's battling brain cancer. He's never been to a @wwe show before. His mom reached out to a friend of mine @brother_dizzle to see if there's anyway he could meet a @wwe superstar. I decided instead of just meeting one, let's meet 'em all. I invited his family to #MITB in Chicago and introduced them to as many WWE Superstars as I could. I can't even begin to describe how awesome it was to see his face light up anytime he met someone. The good folks at WWE even managed to grab some extra tickets for him and his family to watch the show. He couldn't believe this was happening. I'm posting this because after the event Landon was on cloud nine. I believe if we surround him with positivity, positive things will happen. His mom @melj143 will see this post. Let's leave as many positive and encouraging words for Landon as possible. Who knows, maybe Landon will kick out at 2.
– Carmella posted the following picture of herself and AJ Styles hitting up an arcade in Australia:
So @AJStylesOrg took me to @bartronica tonight.. please note the look of disgust on his face. I swear, I’m not THAT bad. 💁🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/NboWFOU8le
