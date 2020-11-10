WWE News: Mustafa Ali Comments on Last Night’s Raw Win, Miz’s Dad Is a Bad Influence on Monroe in New Miz and Mrs. Clip

– On last night’s episode of WWE Raw, Retribution leader Mustafa Ali picked up a singles win over Ricochet during the USA Network broadcast. Earlier today, Ali commented on the win via Twitter writing, “Nobody can touch me. #RETRIBUTION” You can view his tweet below.

– WWE released a new clip for the upcoming return for Miz and Mrs., where Maryse isn’t happy about Miz’s dad George babysitting Monroe, fearing he’s a bad influence on her. That video is available below.