WWE News: Mustafa Ali Comments on Last Night’s Raw Win, Miz’s Dad Is a Bad Influence on Monroe in New Miz and Mrs. Clip
November 10, 2020 | Posted by
– On last night’s episode of WWE Raw, Retribution leader Mustafa Ali picked up a singles win over Ricochet during the USA Network broadcast. Earlier today, Ali commented on the win via Twitter writing, “Nobody can touch me. #RETRIBUTION” You can view his tweet below.
Nobody can touch me. #RETRIBUTION pic.twitter.com/dVgvPiC6Za
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 10, 2020
– WWE released a new clip for the upcoming return for Miz and Mrs., where Maryse isn’t happy about Miz’s dad George babysitting Monroe, fearing he’s a bad influence on her. That video is available below.
