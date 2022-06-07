WWE News: Mustafa Ali Notes Return to Main Event, Kayla Braxton Turns 31, Superstars Set for Convention Appearances in June

– WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali noted his return to WWE Main Event on Hulu this week via Twitter:

– WWE wished broadcaster Kayla Braxton a happy birthday today. She turns 31 years old:

– WWE is promoting upcoming Superstar appearances at the Fan Expo Dallas on June 18-19 and CSA from June 25-26. Also, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker will be appearing at Fan Expo Dallas as well. You can check out the details here: