WWE News: Mustafa Ali Notes Return to Main Event, Kayla Braxton Turns 31, Superstars Set for Convention Appearances in June
– WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali noted his return to WWE Main Event on Hulu this week via Twitter:
main event mustafa returns this week on @hulu #WWEMainEvent #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zIj0J8KEIX
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 7, 2022
– WWE wished broadcaster Kayla Braxton a happy birthday today. She turns 31 years old:
Happy Birthday to #SmackDown and @WWETheBump's very own @KaylaBraxtonWWE! pic.twitter.com/QkZl5doGIC
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022
– WWE is promoting upcoming Superstar appearances at the Fan Expo Dallas on June 18-19 and CSA from June 25-26. Also, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker will be appearing at Fan Expo Dallas as well. You can check out the details here:
Your favorite WWE Superstars are coming to @FitermanSports shows! 🎉
🎟️: https://t.co/CFryJ7O3tY
🎟️: https://t.co/0mguTByWhW@undertaker @BellaTwins @EdgeRatedR @AlexaBliss_WWE @WWERollins @YaOnlyLivvOnce @AJStylesOrg @WWESheamus @SuperKingofBros @reymysterio @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/hQErPLRFT3
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022
