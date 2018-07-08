wrestling / News
WWE News: Mustafa Ali Says 205 Live Is Building Hype, Total Bellas Clips
July 8, 2018 | Posted by
– Mustafa Ali posted to Twitter commenting on 205 Live trending on Twitter this week, as well as two matches from the brand taking place at the Madison Square Garden house show:
#205Live trending this week.
Two #205Live matches tonight at @TheGarden.
I told you, we will build this.
Keep your 👀 on 205. @WWE @WWE205Live
— Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) July 7, 2018
– Here are two new clips previewing tonight’s episode of Total Bellas: