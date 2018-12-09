WWE News: Mustafa Ali Says He’s Not on a Dead End, Kurt Angle Turns Fifty, WWE TLC 2015 Match

– WWE posted a video of Mustafa Ali cutting a promo about his chase of the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. You can see the video below, in which Ali vows to stay resilient in his hunt for the title.

“For the past two years, I’ve been chasing after the Cruiserweight Championship,” Ali said. “Every time I get close, I somehow end up further away. And I feel like the world is trying to tell me it’s not going to happen. Trying to give me a sign. When I close my eyes I see a dream and when I open my eyes, I still see them. So, you can throw up all the signs you want, you can tell me it’s not going to happen. You can tell me that this road that I’m walking on is a dead end! I’m going to tell you, you’re dead wrong.”

No brakes on a dead end ⚠️ @WWE205Live pic.twitter.com/tiNyuSvDBs — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) December 8, 2018

– Happy birthday to Kurt Angle, who turns fifty on Sunday.

– WWE shared the following full match video of Charlotte defending the WWE Divas Championship against Paige at TLC 2015: