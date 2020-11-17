wrestling / News
WWE News: Mustafa Ali Says ‘You Were Wrong’ About Retribution, More Raw Video Highlights
– Retribution finally picked up a win as a team on last night’s WWE Raw. The group beat the team of Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Keith Lee, and Riddle in an eight-man tag team match. Earlier today, Retribution leader Mustafa Ali shared a message, writing, “You were wrong,” which you can see below.
You were wrong. #RETRIBUTION@ReckoningRTRBTN@TBARRetribution@SlapJackRTRBTN@RETRIBUTIONMACE pic.twitter.com/Adfqb9J0z9
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 17, 2020
– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw. You can view those clips below:
