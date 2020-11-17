wrestling / News

WWE News: Mustafa Ali Says ‘You Were Wrong’ About Retribution, More Raw Video Highlights

November 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Retribution finally picked up a win as a team on last night’s WWE Raw. The group beat the team of Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Keith Lee, and Riddle in an eight-man tag team match. Earlier today, Retribution leader Mustafa Ali shared a message, writing, “You were wrong,” which you can see below.

– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw. You can view those clips below:














