WWE News: Mustafa Ali Says ‘You Were Wrong’ About Retribution, More Raw Video Highlights

– Retribution finally picked up a win as a team on last night’s WWE Raw. The group beat the team of Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Keith Lee, and Riddle in an eight-man tag team match. Earlier today, Retribution leader Mustafa Ali shared a message, writing, “You were wrong,” which you can see below.

– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw. You can view those clips below:



























