WWE News: Mustafa Ali Shares Retribution Clip Before Raw, Superstars Play PGA Tour 2K21 on UUDD, Full AJ Lee vs. Paige Match Video
October 11, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali is set to appear on Raw tomorrow and address his reveal as the leader of Retribution. He shared a short video clip earlier ahead of tomorrow’s Raw broadcast, which you can see below.
#RETRIBUTION https://t.co/RBhXLseGeY pic.twitter.com/Z1MJ29FhOJ
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 11, 2020
– UpUpDownDown released a new video featuring Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Cesaro, and Tyler Breeze playing PGA Tour 2K21 on UpUpDownDown. That video is available below.
– WWE released a full Paige vs. AJ Lee match video from Hell in a Cell 2014. You can view that full match video below:
