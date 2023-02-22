wrestling / News
WWE News: Mustafa Ali Thanks Fans After RAW Win, WWE NXT Video Highlights, Money in the Bank Pre-Sale Code
– In a post on Twitter, Mustafa Ali thanked the fans following his WWE RAW win over Dolph Ziggler.
He wrote: “GUYS! THANK U! Can’t express how grateful I am for all the love this AMAZING moment got from the GREAT fans of @WWE on last night’s GREAT episode of #WWERAW. WOW! Forever grateful for all of you, for this opportunity, and my good friend DEEZ!!! Xoxo -Ali #BePositive”
– WWE has an online pre-sale for Money in the Bank at the O2 in London, with the code WWEPRESALE.
– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT:
