WWE News: Mustafa Ali Thanks Fans After RAW Win, WWE NXT Video Highlights, Money in the Bank Pre-Sale Code

– In a post on Twitter, Mustafa Ali thanked the fans following his WWE RAW win over Dolph Ziggler.

He wrote: “GUYS! THANK U! Can’t express how grateful I am for all the love this AMAZING moment got from the GREAT fans of @WWE on last night’s GREAT episode of #WWERAW. WOW! Forever grateful for all of you, for this opportunity, and my good friend DEEZ!!! Xoxo -Ali #BePositive”

– WWE has an online pre-sale for Money in the Bank at the O2 in London, with the code WWEPRESALE.

– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT: