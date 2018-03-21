WWE News: Mustafa Ali Thanks His Mother, Trent Seven Added to NXT Roster Page, WWE Posts WrestleMania 17 Highlight Video

– Following his win on last night’s WWE 205 Live, Mustafa Ali embraced his mother to celebrate that he’s going to WrestleMania. He posted the following on Twitter…

None of this would have happened without her. She held it down to hold me up. She puts her arms around me, turns into cape and I turn into Superman. pic.twitter.com/DomEZtXDwF — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) March 21, 2018

– Trent Seven is officially a member of the NXT roster, as WWE is now listing him on WWE.com’s NXT roster page.

– WWE posted the following WrestleMania highlight video…