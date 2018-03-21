 

WWE News: Mustafa Ali Thanks His Mother, Trent Seven Added to NXT Roster Page, WWE Posts WrestleMania 17 Highlight Video

March 21, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Following his win on last night’s WWE 205 Live, Mustafa Ali embraced his mother to celebrate that he’s going to WrestleMania. He posted the following on Twitter…

– Trent Seven is officially a member of the NXT roster, as WWE is now listing him on WWE.com’s NXT roster page.

– WWE posted the following WrestleMania highlight video…

