WWE News: Mustafa Ali Tweets ‘Don’t Forget About the Times They Forget About You,’ Sonya Deville Celebrates Split From Mandy Rose

– WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali has been off of TV for a while, but he shared an interesting tweet yesterday, which you can read below. He wrote, “Don’t forget about the times they forget about you.”

It’s previously been rumored that Mustafa Ali could be the true identity of the Smackdown hacker. However, the hacker has yet to reveal his/her identity. The hacker continues to tease delivering a message and hearing the truth without ever actually saying what that message is.

– It looks like WWE Supersatar Sonya Deville is handling the end of her friendship with Mandy Rose very well. She shared this video earlier this week on her social media accounts.