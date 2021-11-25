WWE News: Mustafa Ali Welcomes Third Child Into The World, Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Survivor Series, WWE Wishes Their Fans A Happy Thanksgiving

– Mustafa Ali and his wife Uzma have welcomed their third child together, a daughter, into the world. The girl’s name is Dua, which is the Arabic word for ‘blessing.’

Ali wrote: “We named her Dua because we prayed really hard for her.”

we named her Dua because we prayed really hard for her. pic.twitter.com/tHxpow8z4D — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 25, 2021

– WWE has released 74 new behind-the-scenes photos from last Sunday’s Survivor Series PPV.

– WWE has also posted a new message wishing their fans a Happy Thanksgiving.