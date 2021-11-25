wrestling / News
WWE News: Mustafa Ali Welcomes Third Child Into The World, Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Survivor Series, WWE Wishes Their Fans A Happy Thanksgiving
November 25, 2021 | Posted by
– Mustafa Ali and his wife Uzma have welcomed their third child together, a daughter, into the world. The girl’s name is Dua, which is the Arabic word for ‘blessing.’
Ali wrote: “We named her Dua because we prayed really hard for her.”
we named her Dua because we prayed really hard for her. pic.twitter.com/tHxpow8z4D
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 25, 2021
– WWE has released 74 new behind-the-scenes photos from last Sunday’s Survivor Series PPV.
– WWE has also posted a new message wishing their fans a Happy Thanksgiving.
Happy Thanksgiving to all of the WWE Universe celebrating today! 🦃 pic.twitter.com/SNz0HiViMR
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Insane Clown Posse Recall Working in WWE & WCW, Getting in Trouble For Doing A Moonsault
- Man Who Attacked Seth Rollins Addresses His Actions, Believes He Has ‘Legitimate Beef’ With Rollins
- The Godfather Discusses Nearly Going to WCW and Joining the nWo
- The Undertaker Says Omos Is The Closest WWE Has Come To Recreating Andre the Giant