WWE News: MVP Claims He’s ‘Playing Chess’ Following Loss to Riddle, Say Goodbye to 2020 Shirt Collection

– MVP might’ve walked away from his match to Matt Riddle from last night’s WWE Raw with a loss, but that seems to be all part of his plan. According to MVP, he’s playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers.

MVP wrote on Twitter following last night’s loss, “While you guys are playing checkers, I’m playing chess! Sometimes you give up the queen for a checkmate! This was tactical!See ya soon, Bro.”

While you guys are playing checkers, I'm playing chess! Sometimes you give up the queen for a checkmate! This was tactical!See ya soon, Bro.😉 https://t.co/KcX1hgX7sr — MVP (@The305MVP) December 15, 2020

– To go along with yesterday’s video, WWE Shop has released a new 2020 t-shirt collection where fans can “Say Goodbye to 2020” while ringing in 2021, despite there still being a lot of uncertainty going into the new year. You can check out that new shirt collection RIGHT HERE.