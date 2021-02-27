wrestling / News
WWE News: MVP Comments on New Persona for Apollo Crews, Steve Austin Set for The Kelly Clarkson Show, More SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights
February 27, 2021 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Apollo Crews debuted his new heel persona on last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Earlier today, Crews noted on Twitter that he’s finally embracing who he is. Crews’ former rival, MVP, later responded to the tweet.
MVP wrote in response to Crews, “It took you long enough young lion.” You can view that exchange below.
It took you long enough young lion.
😏 https://t.co/S9UcK2Fggn
— MVP (@The305MVP) February 27, 2021
– WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will be appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, March 3 to promote Straight Up Steve Austin.
– WWE released the following additional highlights for last night’s episodes of SmackDown and 205 Live:
