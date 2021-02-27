wrestling / News

WWE News: MVP Comments on New Persona for Apollo Crews, Steve Austin Set for The Kelly Clarkson Show, More SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights

February 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Apollo Crews WWE

As previously reported, Apollo Crews debuted his new heel persona on last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Earlier today, Crews noted on Twitter that he’s finally embracing who he is. Crews’ former rival, MVP, later responded to the tweet.

MVP wrote in response to Crews, “It took you long enough young lion.” You can view that exchange below.

– WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will be appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, March 3 to promote Straight Up Steve Austin.

– WWE released the following additional highlights for last night’s episodes of SmackDown and 205 Live:











More Trending Stories

article topics :

205 Live, Smackdown, Steve Austin, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading