wrestling / News
WWE News: MVP Drops New Rap Track ‘Legalize It’, This Week’s Episode of The Bump, Highlights From NXT 2.0
April 20, 2022 | Posted by
– MVP has released a new rap track called ‘Legalize It’, featuring Smoke DZA and 80 Empire. It’s currently available on Spotify.
Hey everybody, I just released a new song. It's available now on Spotify! 🔥🔥🔥 #LegalizeIt @smokedza @80Empire_ pic.twitter.com/9oQUjxk7PM
— MVP (@The305MVP) April 20, 2022
– The latest episode of The Bump is now online, celebrating Randy Orton’s 20 years in the WWE.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0:
More Trending Stories
- Stone Cold Feels “100%” Following WrestleMania 38, Open To Another Appearance
- Eric Bischoff On What He Wants To See More & Less Of In Wrestling, Importance Of Mixing Up Storyline Length
- Becky Lynch Reflects On Her WWE Return At SummerSlam 2021, Her Reaction To Fan Attacking Seth Rollins On Raw
- Randy Orton’s Wife Once Nicked Him As “The Viper” Was Discussing His Love For Riddle