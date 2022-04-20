wrestling / News

WWE News: MVP Drops New Rap Track ‘Legalize It’, This Week’s Episode of The Bump, Highlights From NXT 2.0

April 20, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MVP WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– MVP has released a new rap track called ‘Legalize It’, featuring Smoke DZA and 80 Empire. It’s currently available on Spotify.

– The latest episode of The Bump is now online, celebrating Randy Orton’s 20 years in the WWE.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MVP, The Bump, WWE NXT, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading