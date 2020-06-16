wrestling / News
WWE News: MVP Eyes US Title After Raw, Shelton Benjamin Calls MVP’s Offer ‘Very Tempting,’ Stock Price Update
– MVP shared a clip earlier today on Instagram, showing him having a little interaction with WWE US champ Apollo Crews following last night’s Raw. The clip shows MVP eyeing the title he once held before Crews shows up and takes it back. Before he leaves, MVP tells Crews that it would be a “shame” if he “lost” the title. You can view that clip below.
– As previously reported, MVP appeared to make a play for the services of Shelton Benjamin during last night’s Raw following Benjamin losing to Apollo Crews. Shelton Benjamin later commented on the matter on Twitter. He wrote, “@The305MVP very Tempting proposition” You can check out that tweet below.
@The305MVP very Tempting proposition https://t.co/EShKgsqi1Z
— Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) June 16, 2020
– For a WWE stock update for today, the WWE stock opened up with a price of $46.23 per share. As of writing this, the stock price is currently at $44.16.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage News On the Forgotten Sons Being Pulled from WWE TV Following Jaxson Ryker Trump Tweets
- Note On Finish To Nia Jax vs. Asuka At WWE Backlash Last Night
- FTR on Not Being Pushed in WWE, Tag Team Wrestling Not Being Vince McMahon’s ‘Cup of Tea’ Anymore
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Why Paul Heyman Should Be Hesitant To Manage New Wrestlers in WWE, What Heyman Should Do Next