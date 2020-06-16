WWE News: MVP Eyes US Title After Raw, Shelton Benjamin Calls MVP’s Offer ‘Very Tempting,’ Stock Price Update

– MVP shared a clip earlier today on Instagram, showing him having a little interaction with WWE US champ Apollo Crews following last night’s Raw. The clip shows MVP eyeing the title he once held before Crews shows up and takes it back. Before he leaves, MVP tells Crews that it would be a “shame” if he “lost” the title. You can view that clip below.

– As previously reported, MVP appeared to make a play for the services of Shelton Benjamin during last night’s Raw following Benjamin losing to Apollo Crews. Shelton Benjamin later commented on the matter on Twitter. He wrote, “@The305MVP very Tempting proposition” You can check out that tweet below.

– For a WWE stock update for today, the WWE stock opened up with a price of $46.23 per share. As of writing this, the stock price is currently at $44.16.