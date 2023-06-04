wrestling / News
WWE News: MVP Teases Hurt Business Reunion, Smackdown In Three Minutes, NXT Level Up Highlights
June 3, 2023 | Posted by
– In a post on Instagram, MVP teased a Hurt Business reunion as he took a photo with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. The three were dressed up and likely at the wedding of Omos.
– WWE has posted the following highlights from last night’s NXT Level Up:
– WWE has also shared a video looking at last night’s Smackdown in three minutes:
– The latest UpUpDownDown features The Miz, Seth Rollins, Matt Riddle and more.
