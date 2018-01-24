WWE News: Names Confirmed For Next Performance Center Tryouts, Main Event For Friday NXT House Show

– Some names are confirmed for next month’s tryouts at the WWE Performance Center. PWInsider reports that the following names will be at the tryout, which kicks off on February 8th:

* Nickolaus Barnes – An independent wrestler from Arizona and Utah who has worked in Great Britain for WAW.

* Alexia Nicole – A Canadian independent wrestler who has been wrestling since 2001 in both the Canadian and Detroit independent wrestling scene.

* David Vieru – A former collegiate wrestler and football player from Oregon.

– The main event for this Friday’s NXT live show in Toms Center, New Jersy will be Andrade “Cien” Almas & Lars Sullivan vs. Roderick Strong & Johnny Gargano.