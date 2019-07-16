WWE News: More Names Revealed for Raw Reunion, Braun Strowman Shares Hefty Promo Clip With Alexa Bliss, Mojo Rawley Raw Commercial Clip

– WWE announced some more names for the upcoming Raw Reunion special. The latest names for the show include WWE Hall of Famers Pat Patterson and Alundra Blayze, Gerald Brisco, and Lilian Garcia.

As noted, other names confirmed to appear on the Raw Reunion show next week include Eric Bischoff, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Christian, Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, The Boogeyman, Shane Helms, Ted DiBiase Sr., Jimmy Hart, D-Von Dudley, Jerry Lawler, Sgt. Slaughter and Santino Marella.

– Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss are in a short Hefty Bags ad spot that Strowman shared on Twitter. You can check it out below.

– Mojo Rawley cut another promo last night during Raw’s commercial break. You can check out that clip where Rawley solves his problems below.